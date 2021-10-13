Police: Homeowner shoots, wounds intruder in Perry Twp.

Oct. 12—A man suspected of breaking into a Perry Twp. home Tuesday morning was shot multiple times, according to Perry Twp. police.

Officers responded around 5 a.m. to the 5800 block of Diamond Mill Road on a possible burglary in progress.

"An unknown male entered the residence and began assaulting the residents," said officer Brian Douglas, Perry Twp. Police Department public information officer. "One of the homeowners was able to retrieve a handgun and struck the suspect."

The suspect was reportedly shot four times.

He fled the scene in a vehicle, but later was found by officers walking down a road, Douglas said. The suspect was taken to a local hospital.

Details on the suspect's condition have not been released.

The homeowners also were taken to a local hospital for an evaluation, Douglas said.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.