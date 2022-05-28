An intruder was shot Saturday at a West Chester Home during an attempted break-in, according to West Chester police.

Investigators said a man who knew the homeowners broke into their house on Timberrail Court around 4 a.m.

The intruder dragged one of the homeowners outside and began assaulting them, police said.

While the intruder was assaulting one of the homeowners, the other homeowner shot the intruder, according to investigators.

Police said the male intruder was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The male homeowner was also taken to the hospital with lacerations.

The Enquirer will update this story when more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police: Homeowner shot intruder during break-in at West Chester home