Police say homicide caught on tape

Apr. 3—FARRELL — State police said in a criminal complaint that the killing of a man Saturday in Farrell was caught on video surveillance.

Darrell Daurice Harrison Jr., 27, Campbell, Ohio, is charged with murder of the first degree and was arrested Sunday afternoon in connection with the fatal shooting of Jayson Burns, 21, Sharon.

Farrell police responded at 4:37 a.m. to Razzcal's, 802 Roemer Blvd., to a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found an injured Burns, who was taken to UPMC Horizon Shenango in Farrell, police said in the criminal complaint.

At the hospital, Burns was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.

Troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police Mercer barracks assisted Farrell police and assumed a lead role in the investigation.

Members of Troop D Major Case Team found the casing of a 9 mm round at the scene.

Investigators interviewed witnesses who reported a fight between Harrison and Burns at Razzcal's. They said Burns was physically assaulted on the ground.

Burns attempted to walk away and the witnesses said Harrison fired a single shot, police said.

Troopers gathered video surveillance from a nearby establishment that captured images of Harrison assaulting Burns, police said. The video surveillance corroborated witness statements — with images of the victim walking away, and Harrison pointing a gun at him. Police said a muzzle flash can be seen in the video, before the victim fell down.

Harrison, who left before police arrived at Razzcal's, was taken into custody at 1:56 p.m. Sunday during a traffic stop by deputies from the Seward County Sheriff's Office in Seward, Neb.

Harrison was taken to Seward County Detention Center to await extradition to Pennsylvania, police said.

A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled yet.

NOTE: All suspects are to be presumed innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.

Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com