Police: Homicide detectives investigating dead body near 7-Eleven in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Homicide detectives were investigating a dead body at a 7-Eleven on Northampton Boulevard on Feb. 10, police said.

The call came in around 12:30 p.m. The body was found by some landscapers in an “advanced state of decay,” police said. Detectives and forensic investigators are working to determine the identity and cause of death.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

