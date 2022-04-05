Police: Homicide suspect took his own life

Apr. 5—The suspect in a Joplin homicide who was found dead in the attic of a house that burned Thursday night died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said in a news release Monday.

James A. Weiss Jr., 44, of Joplin, is believed to have taken his own life inside a residence at 2201 S. Empire Ave. during a standoff with police.

Patrol officers and detectives had gone to the address about 9:30 p.m. Thursday looking for Weiss in connection with the fatal shooting of Donald Wimer, 54, whose body had been discovered the previous day inside Weiss' home at 2201 S. Jackson Ave.

During the standoff, CS gas canisters were fired into the house on Empire Avenue by a Joplin police SWAT team, and a fire broke out. City firefighters worked in tandem with SWAT team members in getting the fire put out so the house could be entered safely and the suspect taken into custody.

His body was found in the attic, where the fire is believed to have started. Police Capt. William Davis told the Globe that the gas canisters used do not burn and are not considered incendiary. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by a city fire marshal.

Wimer had been reported missing by his family the day his body was found. Police have not released any details as to motive in his death.

An autopsy had been ordered on suspect's body, which had been burned in the fire. Davis was uncertain if the autopsy had been completed by Monday. He said the preliminary information that Weiss died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound came from case investigators.

Weiss was charged in 2020 with a felony assault of an ex-girlfriend and violation of a protection order she had taken out on him. She told police that she was sitting in her car at a drive-thru restaurant when he came up, reached inside a window and grabbed her by the throat.

He allegedly choked her for a couple of seconds before letting her know as he walked away that he'd be seeing her that night and taking her down, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Those charges were later dismissed.