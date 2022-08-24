Police: Homicide suspect wanted after death of missing Dayton man now in custody

Dayton police have located a person considered a suspect in the homicide of a missing Dayton man found in a garage last week.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Coroner IDs body found in Dayton garage; Family says he was missing since July

The suspect was taken into custody after a chase that started in the Lima-area, a police spokesperson confirmed to News Center 7′s Mike Campbell Wednesday afternoon.

The name of the suspect taken into custody was not released by Dayton police. However, the Allen County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a news release a suspect wanted in a Dayton homicide was taken into custody after a pursuit in the Lima-area.

“The pursuit lasted approximately an hour and traversed three counties, ending in Shelby County on a country road. The suspect ultimately stopped his vehicle and surrendered,” a Allen County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said in a media release.

>>Student loan forgiveness: How do you know if you are eligible for debt cancellation?

Deputies identified the suspect arrested as Jeremy Heath Van Voorhis, 47, of Dayton. He’s being held in the Allen County Jail on a preliminary charge of failure to comply with the order of a police officer. The sheriff’s office spokesperson said the agency did not have further details in the homicide Van Voorhis was accused in.

News Center 7 is working with Dayton police to confirm Van Voorhis is the suspect wanted in the Burkhardt Avenue homicide.

The person arrested was wanted in connection to the death of Clinton Pierce, 44, of Dayton on Burkhardt Avenue last week. Pierce had been reported as a missing person since July before his body was found.

This is a developing story and we’ll update this page as we learn more.