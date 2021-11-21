Police Homicide Unit investigating overnight shooting death in north Amarillo

The Amarillo Police Department has released information about an overnight fatal shooting in north Amarillo.

According to a news release, at about 11:12 p.m. Saturday, APD officers were dispatched to northwest 13th Avenue and north Hughes Street on a report of a person lying in the roadway.

Emergency personnel located a dead man facedown in the road. The male victim was found to have a gunshot wound to the upper torso, according to the release. He was identified as 33-year-old Dwight Rashad Royal Jr.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit at 378-9468. Information can also be given anonymously through Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400, online at www.amapolice.org, or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

