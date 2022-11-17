Police hope gun helps solve cold case of hunter slain in Bath Twp.

Police are asking the public whether anyone has found or seen the gun a hunter was using during firearm deer season four years ago when he was shot and killed.

Chong Moua Yang, 68, of Lansing was shot and killed while he was hunting at Rose Lake State Wildlife Area on Nov. 16, 2018.

Rose Lake is a public hunting area and Yang was wearing orange hunting gear when he was shot along the 8500 block of E. Clark Road near Upton Road, police said.

Police were dispatched to the area after family members called 911 concerned that Yang had not returned and may have suffered a heart attack.

The person who shot Yang has not been identified.

Bath Township police said this week they are hoping someone has found the gun Yang was hunting with, a Remington 1100 12-gauge shotgun. Police said previously a firearm and a backpack were taken from Yang.

Chong Yang

It "may have been sold, gifted, or possibly hidden for the past four years," police said in a Facebook post soliciting tips.

Police reviewed several trail cameras at the time and interviewed at least two people who were determined to have not been involved.

Yang's family said in 2018 his death may have been accidental but whoever did it may have tried to cover it up.

Yang's family has offered a $20,000 reward for information that helps police. Tips can be sent to CrimeStoppers at 855-840-7867 or 517-483-7867.

