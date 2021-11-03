Police hope to ID man who stole a crossbow at Walmart in northern Berks

Nov. 2—Editor's note: the headline of this article was updated Nov. 2, 2021, to correct the store where the theft happened.

Tilden Township police are seeking help in identifying a man they said stole a crossbow from the Walmart store in the township last week.

On Oct. 25 about 6:30 a.m., the man entered the store wearing a Pittsburgh Penguins sweatshirt with a hood pulled over a baseball-style hat. He selected a crossbow valued at $217, then walked out without paying for the weapon.

He left in a silver sedan that was missing a passenger-side front hubcap. Police have distributed security camera images of the suspect.

Anyone who can identity of the man is asked to contact Tilden police at 610-562-9001, or crimetips@tildentownship.com.

Tips can also be made anonymously to Crime Alert Berks at 877-373-9913. Crime Alert pays cash rewards for tips that lead to an arrest.