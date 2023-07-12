Police hope shooting victim can provide information

Jul. 12—Glynn County Police were waiting Wednesday morning to speak to the victim of a Tuesday shooting following her medical treatment.

That conversation could go a long way in helping detectives determine who was responsible for the incident, said Capt. Michael Robinson.

The woman, who was alive Wednesday following emergency treatment after being airlifted to a trauma unit hospital, was wounded when someone shot her Tuesday afternoon at Azalea Place Apartments, which is off of Old Cypress Mill Road in Glynn County.

Who shot her is still under investigation, Robinson said. No arrests have been made in the case.

The woman drove herself in a small SUV from the apartment complex on Lantana Court to the parking lot of a nearby business at the corner of Old Cypress Mill Road and Community Road, according to a daily shift report from the Brunswick Police Department.

Brunswick officers responded with emergency medical personnel there while Glynn County Police investigated the scene at Azalea Place Apartments, the report said.

Glynn County Police officers responded to the same apartment complex location on Lantana Court at around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday to investigate reports of shots being fired. In that case there were no injuries but a victim did report that bullets had pierced the side of the building, according to a daily shift report from the Glynn County Police.

There have been no arrests in either case.

Robinson said detectives are working to determine the nature of the relationship, if any, between the victim and the potential suspects.

He encourages anyone with information about the incident to contact the Glynn County Police Department's Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.