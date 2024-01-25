Police hoping to ID person of interest in indecent exposure incident at Southington Wal-Mart

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man possibly tied to an indecent exposure incident inside a Southington Wal-Mart last week.

The incident was reported last Friday around 10 p.m. when a man exposed himself to two females inside the Queen Street store, according to the Southington Police Department.

Police late Wednesday shared photos taken from the store’s video surveillance and asked for help identifying a man they described as a person of interest. He appeared to be between 20 and 30 years old, according to police.

Southington police said they would like to speak to the man in the photos if they can identify him.

Video surveillance footage outside the store showed the man leaving the area in a dark colored vehicle.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Officer Schlitten at 860-621-0101 or sschlitten@southingtonpolice.org. Police said all tips can remain anonymous.