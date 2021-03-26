Police: Hornerstown vehicle incident led to shooting in Moxham

Mar. 26—A near-crash in Hornerstown ended up leading to the shooting that injured at least two people on Wednesday in Moxham, city police said.

According to Johnstown Police Department Interim Chief Chad Miller, two vehicles were involved in the Hornerstown neighborhood incident, leading one of the groups to drive around town and eventually track down the other vehicle in the Linden Avenue area of Moxham.

At 2:06 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to a shooting at the scene and soon learned two people were injured in the exchange, he said.

Police have not yet released the identities of the people involved, but confirmed one was found at a nearby drugstore.

Police view the man as a victim in the shooting, Miller said.

He remains hospitalized.

Miller said police did not have a condition update as of Thursday morning.

The other person wounded in the incident was treated and released Wednesday from Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident.