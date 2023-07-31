Police: Hospital disturbance leads to Richmond man's arrest on gun charge

RICHMOND, Ind. — A disturbance at Reid Hospital resulted in the filing of a felony gun charge against a Richmond man.

James A. Winters Jr., 30, was charged last week in Wayne Superior Court 2 with unlawful carrying of a handgun, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison.

According to court documents, Winters on July 26 was at the hospital's emergency room seeking treatment of a leg injury when he became angry over questions about how he had been hurt.

Winters reportedly told hospital police he was declining to be treated because staff members "were being rude to him, and he did not want to answer their questions."

As he was being led from the building, Winters allegedly cursed at officers and was given a "trespass warning."

Once outside, he reportedly "threw himself to the ground," saying he could not walk due to the pain, an officer wrote.

Winters was asked to leave the property and stop yelling.

When he declined to do that, the officer wrote, the Richmond man was arrested for criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

When searching his backpack, officers found a .36-caliber revolver.

He was then returned to the emergency room for treatment before being taken to the Wayne County jail.

The gun charge against Winters was upgraded to Level 5 felony status because of a previous felony conviction for possession of a narcotic drug in 2022.

His record also includes two convictions for unlawful possession of a syringe,

In addition to the gun charge, he was formally charged Thursday with misdemeanor counts of trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Hospital disturbance leads to felony gun charge against Richmond man