Police at hostage situation in Minnesota bank

Phil Helsel
·1 min read

Police in St. Cloud, Minnesota, were at the scene of a hostage situation at a Wells Fargo bank Thursday afternoon, officials said.

There are no reported injuries, and negotiations were ongoing hours after a possible robbery was reported just before 2 p.m. local time (3 p.m. ET).

Police described the hostages as bank employees. It was not clear how many people were being held, but by around 6:50 p.m., one person had been released, police Lt. Lori Ellering said.

A reporter with NBC affiliate KARE of Minneapolis tweeted video that showed a second person leaving the building shortly after 7 p.m., being escorted by an officer as the situation remained ongoing.

The FBI said it was assisting, and police and an armored vehicle were seen outside.

"We can confirm a hostage situation at Wells Fargo’s St. Cloud South branch," the bank said, adding that it was cooperating fully with authorities.

"We recognize this is a traumatic moment for the community and our colleagues," Wells Fargo said. "The safety and security of our customers and employees is our most important priority.”

Video from the scene showed law enforcement officials in camouflage and helmets and FBI on the behind the bank off to the side of an entrance.

St. Cloud is a city of around 68,000 around 50 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Recommended Stories

  • Employees held hostage at Minnesota Wells Fargo bank

    Police are responding to an active hostage situation at a Wells Fargo bank in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

  • Hostages held inside Wells Fargo bank in St. Cloud, Minnesota; police and FBI negotiating for their release

    St. Cloud Police Lt. Lori Ellering said the situation remains an active incident after police responded to a hostage situation at a Wells Fargo bank.

  • Peloton expects to lose $165 million in revenue from recall

    Peloton said Thursday that the recall of its treadmills will shrink its revenue by $165 million in the current quarter. The company agreed on Wednesday to recall about 125,000 of its Tread+ treadmills, after refusing to do so for weeks even though the machine was linked to the death of one child and the injuries of 29 others. Peloton also agreed to stop selling the treadmills.

  • US fugitive sought in Thailand over disappearance of pregnant wife

    Police uses sniffer dogs to find bloodstained mattress 15km from house as man flees on motorcycle

  • Justice Department asks Arizona Senate to respond to concerns about election audit

    The Justice Department is asking Arizona Senate President Karen Fann to respond to concerns about ballot security and potential voter intimidation.

  • At funeral, fallen Watauga deputies remembered as 'heroes'

    Less than a week ago in Boone, North Carolina, two deputies had been killed in the line of duty while performing what was supposed to be a routine welfare check. “‘It isn’t much, but I would like for them to have it,'” the woman told Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman on Tuesday. “Her gift’s worth is not measured by the tactile touch of paper nor that of coin," Hagaman said.

  • YouTube weapons expert left with horror injuries after gun exploded in his face

    YouTuber Scott DeShields Jr badly injured when Serbu RN 50 rifle exploded while filming

  • Opposition grows to 4th cruise ship dock in Mexico's Cozumel

    With tourism shattered by the pandemic, critics say yet another cruise ship dock is the last thing that Mexico’s Caribbean island of Cozumel needs. Cozumel already has three such docks, and before the pandemic it ranked as the world’s busiest port of call for cruise ships. Residents said Thursday that makes it all the more inexplicable that yet another dock is planned for an area of sea floor that is home to a coral reef restoration project.

  • Giuliani cutting back large entourage to cut costs amid legal challenges, report claims

    The former mayor is facing mounting legal fees from divorces and a major defamation lawsuit

  • Police find kidnapped 2-year-old boy with his head shaved in a trailer 70 miles away from nursery

    FBI and state police were called-in to find abducted toddler

  • Caitlyn Jenner mocked for claiming pilot friend fled California because he couldn’t stand sight of homeless

    ‘Clearly she’s a natural politician with razor-keen instincts for how to relate to the common folk,’ says one tweet

  • Disturbing video shows an Asian store owner in Washington DC being punched by a customer as crimes against Asian Americans continue to spike

    Chong Hu Lu, owner of Max Trading, told NBC Washington that he was attacked by a customer on Tuesday and had to get 14 stitches.

  • Peter Swanson's "Every Vow You Break" is a Thrilling Homage to Alfred Hitchcock

    Set in coastal Maine, the novel is a chilling mystery about duplicity.

  • Pandemic ‘Chaos’ Led Wife to Kill Estranged Hubby’s New GF: Defense

    Iowa Division of Criminal InvestigationAn Iowa woman on trial for fatally stabbing her estranged husband’s new girlfriend is “responsible” for the murder but was acting out of intense loneliness and pressure from the coronavirus pandemic, not jealousy, defense attorneys say.“This isn’t a movie, it’s not TV. What’s happening in here is a real-life tragedy,” Jill Eimermann, one of Michelle Boat’s lawyers, told jurors in Marion County District Court on Thursday. “But I’m going to tell you right now, standing right here...I will tell you that Michelle Boat is responsible. Michelle Boat is the one who had the knife...Michelle Boat is the one who stabbed her.”“The police got the right person,” she added, as Boat began to cry.The shocking admission came during the first day of Boat’s murder trial. Prosecutors allege the 59-year-old was “scorned, obsessed, [and] seething” when she fatally stabbed 46-year-old Tracy Mondabough on May 18, 2020, following a struggle in Mondabough’s car. Authorities say Boat and her husband had separated two months earlier following two decades of marriage.Eimermann said that Boat’s “life fell apart” one day in March 2020, when she came home and realized her husband had left her. Insisting that her client was not “scorned,” she said Boat was “suddenly alone, in the midst of chaos” and a pandemic that had overrun Iowa.“Her husband was gone. She was suddenly alone in the midst of chaos. Each of you remembers back to March of last year—how scary the world was. The fear, the chaos, the isolation that we all felt in the early days of the pandemic. That’s where Michelle was 69 days before May 18,” Eimermann said.She said Boat should be charged with manslaughter, not first-degree murder, which carries a life sentence, and argued that the case was merely about the tragic decline of a woman who broke after her marriage ended.Marion County Attorney Ed Bull, however, told jurors Thursday that Mondabough “was being hunted” on the day of the murder by Boat, who felt tossed aside by estranged husband, Nicholas Boat.“[S]he hunted, she gloved up, and she plunged the knife into Tracy Mondabough’s heart, murdering her,” Bull said, adding that Boat’s husband had “moved on with his life. Nick’s wife, on the other hand, has not by a longshot. Not even close.”Bull argued that on the day of the murder, Boat followed Mondabough from a local Burger King drive-through to her husband’s job at Vermeer Corporation. The new couple had a short dinner break then Mondabough drove home, with Boat following her in a four-door Cadillac.Authorities say Boat ambushed Mondabough as she parked outside her apartment complex.“Before Tracy can undo her seatbelt,” Bull said that Boat attacked her, stabbing her multiple times while wearing latex gloves. Mondabough died from a stab wound to the heart. She “never stood a chance,” he added.One neighbor, who heard the loud struggle, called the police to report a possible domestic dispute. Another witness, Dan Rumburg, told jurors on Thursday he heard someone shout “He don’t belong to you” during the fight but he did not want to get involved in a “girl’s fight.”Botox, Speedboats, and an Alleged Murder Plot: The Case Tearing Apart the OzarksAccording to an arrest affidavit, Pella Police Department arrived at the Glenwood apartment complex at 8:21 p.m. to find Mondabough slumped in her car with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.When officers arrived at Boat’s house, after witnesses identified her Cadillac, they saw “visible blood on the outside of her car” and found Boat “wearing a robe and having her hail in a towel” after showering. Her washing machine was cleaning one outfit and a “pair of rubber gloves, with what appeared to be blood on them, were found in the upper tank of the toilet” in her bathroom, the affidavit said.Bull said that while authorities did not find the murder weapon, surveillance cameras showed Boat stalking Mondabough during the day. The gloves, which had her fingerprints, proved the murder was not “spur of the moment,” he said.Prior to Mondabough’s murder, court records show that Boat was also accused of abusing her estranged husband and violating a non-contact order several times. One of those instances occurred on March 20, when authorities said Mondabough called the Ottumwa Police Department “to report that [Boat] followed her from Pella, Iowa to Ottumwa, Iowa and that she was requesting law enforcement meet her at a gas station as she was fearful,” the affidavit states. Boat’s husband also reported to police that she had followed him and his new girlfriend around several times—and even assaulted him.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Florida governor Ron DeSantis signs controversial election bill as ‘reitreRon’ trends on Twitter

    The governor said he believes his state has the ‘strongest election integrity’ in the US

  • Carolina Panthers single-game tickets to go on-sale next week. Here’s how to buy them.

    The Panthers will host two preseason games and eight regular-season games at Bank of America Stadium this year

  • Regulators Investigating Wells Fargo Over Past Bank-Account Fee Disclosures

    The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is looking into how the bank formerly disclosed and assessed fees on certain consumer bank accounts.

  • Mexico holds drug lord temporarily for investigation

    A judge in Mexico ordered drug lord Hector “El Güero” Palma held for 40 more days in non-prison custody pending investigation Wednesday, staving off at least temporarily what would have been international embarrassment had he walked free. The attorney general’s office said the judge had granted an order to hold Palma at a prosecutors' detention facility while he is investigated on drug and organized crime charges. Mexico has a poor track record in winning organized-crime convictions, and Palma was already acquitted last week on one such count.

  • Airlines, British holidaymakers brace for limited travel restart

    Airlines, holiday companies, tourists and vast swathes of southern Europe are looking forward to hearing the UK's plan to relaunch travel but only a limited number of countries are set to be declared safe to visit. Britain's biggest destination countries including mainland Spain and Greece, as well as France, all risk being excluded from the initial "green list" for quarantine-free travel expected on Friday. After a year of restrictions, that would be a major blow for tourist hotspots and the airline and holiday companies which are all desperate for big-spending Britons to travel.

  • Spy bosses warn of cyber-attacks on smart cities

    Councils are being advised on how to protect infrastructure and citizens' data.