Police: House struck by reckless driver in Lockport

Jan. 31—A house in Woodlands Mobile Home Community was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported and the driver was taken into custody.

Niagara County central dispatch fielded a 911 call about a reckless driver speeding in the Woodlands at 4:25 a.m. As sheriff's deputies checked the area, a second caller reported a vehicle had crashed into the house at 435 Knotty Pine Drive.

The driver, a 21-year-old man from the city of Lockport, was charged with driving while intoxicated and two vehicle and traffic infractions, speed not reasonable or prudent and failure to use designated lane. The man was taken to Niagara County Correctional Facility to await centralized arraignment, the sheriff's office reported.

Currently there's no estimate of damage to the house.