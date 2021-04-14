Police: Housekeeper attacked from behind, strangled at Salem Holiday Inn

Apr. 14—SALEM, N.H. — A Hooksett man is facing charges after being accused of attacking and choking a female co-worker at the Holiday Inn, according to Salem police.

A police log shows that patrol units arrived at the inn, on Keewaydin Drive, just before noon Monday. According to officers, a woman was cleaning a room when she was attacked from behind by a short-term employee.

Police have identified him as 30-year-old Benjamin Boynton. Police say he threw the woman to the ground and shut the door to the room before choking her with both hands, "to the point she could not breathe."

The woman fought back and was able to move herself to a position where she could open the closed door, police said. A witness is said to have helped take Boynton off of her.

Police say there was no prior relationship between Boynton and the woman he is accused of attacking.

Officers issued a "stop and hold BOLO (be on the lookout)" for Boynton and his car, both of which were located by Hooksett police at a hotel in Hooksett.

Salem officers said they responded and subsequently made the arrest. Records show Boynton was on parole at the time for a prior armed robbery conviction.

He was transported to Rockingham County Jail and scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. However, he waived the hearing. Another court date was not immediately set.

