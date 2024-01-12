Police: Howell man arrested after crashing into bank, fleeing on foot

Police say they've arrested a 42-year-old Howell man they allege crashed his SUV intentionally into a Huntington Bank before fleeing on foot.

Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the bank on Grand River Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12. Preliminary investigation showed a 2020 Honda Passport struck the front glass doors of the building, "causing significant damage but no injuries" according to a news release.

Police say the man was originally attempting to obtain money from the drive-thru ATM.

"In reviewing surveillance video, the subject becomes upset during the transaction before driving around the front of the building and intentionally driving into the front doors," police wrote.

While an initial attempt to apprehend the suspect with help from a witness was unsuccessful, deputies later executed a search warrant at a nearby residence and arrested him around 2 p.m. The suspect was held at the Livingston County Jail awaiting charges for malicious destruction of property.

