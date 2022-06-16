Human bones were found in what was apparently a former homeless encampment Thursday, according to Cincinnati police.

The department announced the discovery around 1 p.m. in the area of the 2900 block of West McMicken in University Heights, officials said.

Investigators said the remains were sent to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office to determine a cause of death. That process could take several weeks.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police: Human bones found in an apparent former homeless camp