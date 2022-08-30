Police: Human remains found in Camptonville area

Aug. 30—The Yuba County Sheriff's Department confirmed on Monday that human remains were discovered in the Camptonville area of Yuba County.

According to Elizabeth Hardesty of Santa Rosa, her family found a skull in Oregon Creek while on a "family river day," she said in an email to the Appeal.

Joe Million with the Yuba County Sheriff's Department said on Monday that detectives were currently "working on the recovery of human remains" in the Camptonville area. Million said the remains have not yet been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

He said more details will be released once the department is able to give that information.

Attempts to reach Hardesty by phone or email for more information were unsuccessful as of late Monday.