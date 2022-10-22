Police: Human remains found in Douglasville, near where 17-year-old was last seen

Human remains were found in Douglasville on Saturday in an area between Arbor Station and Douglas Boulevard, police say.

According to police, this is one of the last known locations of a missing 17-year-old who was last seen a month ago.

At this time, detectives are working to confirm the individual’s identity as well as the circumstances surrounding the death.

Yaron Kathuri disappeared from Douglasville on his way to school on Sep. 28.

Last month, Kathuri’s family told Channel 2 Action News that police found his car at Arbor Place Mall, just two days after they reported him missing.

Douglasville police say no information will be released until positive identification is made and cause of death is determined.

