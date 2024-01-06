Police on the hunt for 'callous' driver who soaked family by speeding through puddle

Hearthcote Road in Swadlincote, where a motorist soaked an entire family, including a toddler in a pushchair, after speeding through a large puddle - Google

Police are pursuing a motorist who soaked an entire family including a toddler in a pushchair after speeding through a large puddle.

The family-of-five, including three disabled children, were drenched “from top to toe” when the car sped through the puddle on Hearthcote Road in Swadlincote, Derbyshire, on Tuesday.

The mother described the driver’s actions as “unbelievably callous”.

She said the family, who have asked to remain anonymous, were walking along the road at about 2.20pm near a large puddle when a white car approached them.

After gesturing a “stopping motion” to the driver with her hand, the mother said the car “sped up” and drove through the puddle, splashing them all in the process.

“My son is 6ft tall and he was drenched. The water went right over his head,” she said.

“My two-year-old granddaughter was screaming, ‘I don’t like it’. The pushchair was wet through.”

She added: “I was shocked more than anything. It’s unbelievably callous.”

The woman said two of the children, aged eight and 10, have physical disabilities and were left upset.

Splashing a pedestrian by driving through a puddle near a pavement is potentially a criminal offence, which can attract fines of up to £5,000 and add nine points to a licence, under the Road Traffic Act 1988.

Motorists are more likely to be issued with a £100 fixed penalty notice and three penalty points if they are caught.

Derbyshire Police said officers were making enquiries and have appealed for information to try and trace the driver.

‘Absolutely drenched’

It follows another incident last week where dashcam footage shows a motorist driving through a puddle and soaking a binman trying to clear up after the festive period.

Retired policewoman Julie Lancaster witnessed the incident in Chandler’s Ford, Hampshire, as Storm Henk hit Britain.

The 64-year-old former sergeant was driving home from the dry cleaners when she spotted the bin man on the other side of the road collecting loose cardboard next to the puddle.

But as she approached, a black car travelling in the other direction failed to slow down and sprayed water over him.

The man disused cardboard he was collecting to shield himself from the oncoming spray, but he was left soaked as the vehicle carried on down the road.

‘This poor man must have been absolutely drenched,’ she said. ‘It was so inconsiderate.’

