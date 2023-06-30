Police hunt double murderer after man, 23, and boy, 15, stabbed in Islington

The incident happened on Elthorne Road in north London - Google Maps

A 15-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man were stabbed to death in north London, police said.

Police have launched a double murder investigation following the incident in Elthorne Road, Islington, at around 11.30pm on Thursday.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second victim was taken to a west London hospital where he too was pronounced dead.

A spokesperson said that a third victim, believed aged 28, was also located at an address in the Islington area.

He had suffered a stab wound and was taken to a north London hospital, his condition is not thought to be life threatening.

The force said they believe a “large number of people were present when the attack took place,” and urged witnesses and those with information to come forward.

Chief Superintendent Andy Carter said: “My thoughts are with the families of the two victims who have suffered such an unimaginable loss in this shocking and unacceptable incident.

“We will support our colleagues as they investigate and members of the public will see an increased policing presence in the area.

“I urge anyone who has information that can help us establish exactly what has happened to approach those officers or contact us immediately. A man and boy have lost their lives and we must now work together to identify those responsible and remove them from our streets.”

There have been no arrests.

