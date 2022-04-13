Police hunt gunman who wounded 10 in Brooklyn subway attack

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JENNIFER PELTZ, MICHAEL R. SISAK and MICHAEL BALSAMO
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Eric Adams
    American politician and retired police officer

NEW YORK (AP) — Police hunted late into the night for the gunman who opened fire Tuesday on a subway train in Brooklyn, an attack that left 10 people wounded by gunfire and once again interrupted New York City's long journey to post-pandemic normalcy.

The search focused partly on a man who police say rented a van possibly connected to the violence.

Investigators stressed they weren't sure whether the man, Frank R. James, was responsible for the shooting. But authorities were examining social media videos in which the 62-year-old decried the United States as a racist place awash in violence and sometimes railed against the city’s mayor, Eric Adams.

“This nation was born in violence, it’s kept alive by violence or the threat thereof and it’s going to die a violent death. There’s nothing going to stop that,” James said in one video.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell called the posts “concerning" and officials tightened security for Adams.

The gunman sent off smoke grenades in a crowded subway car and then fired at least 33 shots with a 9 mm handgun, police said. Five gunshot victims were in critical condition but expected to survive. At least a dozen people who escaped gunshot wounds were treated for smoke inhalation and other injuries.

One passenger, Jordan Javier, thought the first popping sound he heard was a book dropping. Then there was another pop, people started moving toward the front of the car, and he realized there was smoke, he said.

When the train pulled into the station, people ran out and were directed to another train across the platform. Passengers wept and prayed as they rode away from the scene, Javier said.

“I’m just grateful to be alive,” he said.

The shooter fled in the chaos, leaving behind the gun, extended magazines, a hatchet, detonated and undetonated smoke grenades, a black garbage can, a rolling cart, gasoline and the key to a U-Haul van.

That key led investigators to James, who has addresses in Philadelphia and Wisconsin, said Chief of Detectives James Essig. The van was later found, unoccupied, near a subway station where investigators determined the gunman had entered the train system, Essig said.

Rambling, profanity-filled YouTube videos apparently posted by James, who is Black, are replete with violent language and bigoted comments, some against other Black people.

One video, posted April 11, criticizes crime against Black people and says drastic action is needed.

“You got kids going in here now taking machine guns and mowing down innocent people," James says. “It’s not going to get better until we make it better,” he said, adding that he thought things would only change if certain people were “stomped, kicked and tortured” out of their “comfort zone.”

Several videos mention New York's subways.

A Feb. 20 video says the mayor and governor’s plan to address homelessness and safety in the subway system “is doomed for failure” and refers to himself as a “victim” of the city's mental health programs. A Jan. 25 video criticizes Adams’ plan to end gun violence.

Adams, who is isolating following a positive COVID-19 test on Sunday, said in a video statement that the city “will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorized, even by a single individual."

___

Balsamo reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Beatrice Dupuy, Karen Matthews, Julie Walker, Deepti Hajela, Michelle L. Price and David Porter in New York contributed to this report, and Michael Kunzelman contributed from College Park, Maryland.

Recommended Stories

  • Man fatally shot in Family Dollar parking lot on Kansas City’s East Side

    The killing Tuesday night was the third reported within the span of a day.

  • NYPD names person of interest in Brooklyn subway shooting

    On Tuesday evening, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig gave a detailed update on the Brooklyn subway shooting Tuesday morning and named Frank James as a person of interest. Essig said the department is still investigating whether James has any connection to the subway incident.

  • New police unit arrests 62 violent fugitives in 30 days, MPD chief says

    The Memphis Police Department (MPD) announced the launch of a new Fugitive Unit and a new “Memphis Most Wanted” webpage.

  • 5 people shot, unexploded devices found at NYC subway station

    Five people were shot Tuesday morning at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn, N.Y. First responders also found undetonated devices.

  • New Security for NYC Mayor Eric Adams After Shooter Turns Train To ‘War Zone’

    Spencer Platt/GettyWarning: This article contains graphic images. New York City police are hunting for a man named Frank James in their search for a gunman who turned a quiet subway car into a “war zone” on Tuesday morning. In an evening press conference, James was identified as a “person of interest” by the city’s chief of detectives, who said it was still unknown if he had any definitive connection to the shooting, which left 10 people shot and another 19 wounded.James, 62, is believed to be t

  • 9-year-old girl hospitalized after shooting at mall in Victorville

    A 9-year-old girl is in stable condition after a shooting Tuesday night at the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville, a sheriff's official said.

  • Particles of Apollo 11 moon dust for sale at auction

    Samples of moon dust collected by Neil Armstrong during the historic Apollo 11 mission in 1969 will go up for auction Wednesday in New York City.

  • Multiple people shot at Brooklyn subway platform

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Emily McCormick reports breaking news that multiple people were shot at a Brooklyn subway platform Tuesday morning.

  • Shooting in New York subway station, explosives found

    STORY: The incident occurred during the morning commute at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood, according to news media. The New York Police Department warned people to stay away from the area, which is known for its thriving Chinatown, views of the Statue of Liberty and Industry City, a sprawling warehouse district that has become home to many creative businesses.Video footage showed a massive law enforcement presence around the subway station, including heavily armed officers and dozens of police cruisers and emergency vehicles.

  • Slain Nevada woman's brother seeks a positive from her death

    A Navy veteran who served as an engineer on a nuclear submarine is on an even more important mission now — seeking a way to help others in the name of his little sister, who was kidnapped, killed and buried last month in northern Nevada’s high desert. “At the end of the day, I just don’t want this to happen to any other families,” Casey Valley told The Associated Press. Hundreds of townspeople turned out for a weekend celebration of the life of 18-year-old Naomi Irion at a park in rural Fernley, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno.

  • Analysts say a Le Pen upset of Macron in France could upend NATO and give Putin a boost

    With everything from the cohesion of the European Union to the strength of NATO hanging in the balance, the unexpectedly strong challenge of the far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen to the centrist President Emmanuel Macron is giving many French citizens a sense of déjà vu mixed with dread.

  • New California bill proposes four-day workweek for larger companies

    Yahoo Finance Live examines the proposed legislation in California that would limit workdays and work hours in large businesses and how similar proposals are believed to affect worker productivity.

  • I hope Dwayne Haskins knew how much he was loved

    We have a tendency to view athletes as commodities or transactions. To hear Haskins' coaches and teammates tell it, he was so much more.

  • California teacher charged with molesting 7 students

    The 35-year-old woman faces 29 sex crime counts; prosecutors near San Francisco say she “engaged in numerous acts of a sexual nature with minors.” A different teacher at the school was convicted of molestation in 2017.

  • Woman, 72, agrees to sell home after alleged anti-Asian hate crime, flashing her Vietnamese neighbor

    An elderly woman in Washington who was accused of a hate crime against her Vietnamese neighbor last year has agreed to sell her home to pay the victim $45,000. Jan Myers, 72, was charged with a hate crime on Thursday for harassing her neighbor Thi Pham in April 2021. Pham’s lawyers announced that Myers has agreed to a civil settlement dictating that she must attempt to sell her home in Shoreline, Washington, and pay Pham $45,000 from the home's sale.

  • Vancouver woman on trial for anti-Asian attack is filmed using anti-Asian slur on her way to court

    A Vancouver woman accused of hurling racist slurs and throwing a cup of coffee at an Asian Canadian coffee shop manager in March last year was filmed directing a racist slur at a camera operator while she headed to court on Friday. Astrid Maria Secreve, a co-defendant of the mischief case with her ex-husband Michel Jean-Jacque Berthiaume, was heading to a courthouse in Richmond, Canada, when she was approached by a CTV News crew that reportedly included a camera operator of Asian descent. Secreve responded with an expletive followed by an anti-Chinese slur, CTV News reported.

  • Woman steals nearly $1,000 worth of purses from TJ Maxx, police say

    Police have their hands full looking for a woman who stole nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise from a Memphis store.

  • 3 men charged in sexual assault attack against woman after night out at Marlboro bar

    The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office has released photos of the suspects in an effort to get the public to help with its case.

  • ‘He Perfected His Hunt’: Louisiana ‘Bayou Strangler’ Preyed On Men

    In the late 1990s, New Orleans and its suburbs were experiencing a spike in violent crimes. Then, in October 1998 in Jefferson Paris, police were called to investigate the murder of an African American man whose body was found beneath a roadway overpass. The victim, identified as Oliver LeBanks, lived near the French Quarter in New Orleans. He had died from asphyxia due to strangulation, according to the autopsy report. “There were clearly visible marks on the side of the neck,” Det. Dennis Thor

  • Peoria parents acted in 'brutal and heinous' way, fatally neglecting son, prosecutor says

    Stephanie Jones and Brandon Walker face up to life in prison if convicted and will appear next in court on Thursday.