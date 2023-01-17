Police hunt for man who attempted to abduct barista through drive-thru window
Police are searching for a man who attempted to abduct a barista through a drive-thru window in Auburn, Washington.
The Auburn Police Department released security footage of the incident, which occurred around 5 a.m. on Jan. 16.
As the barista hands the customer his change, the man forcefully pulls the barista's hand, the video shows. Police said he attempted to drag her through the window using a "looped ziptie device," but the barista was able to fight off the man.
The Auburn Police Department is asking for any information to help identify a suspect that attempted to abduct a barista during the early morning hours of 1/16/2023. pic.twitter.com/w8qzJQs5ZA
— Auburn WA Police Dept (@AuburnWAPolice) January 17, 2023
After the barista pulled away and slammed the window shut, the man sped away in a truck, the video showed.
The man is described as having a unique tattoo on his left forearm that appears to read "Chevrolet," according to police.
Police are asking anyone with information that could identify the man to contact the department, or call their tip line at (253) 288-7403.
Police did not identify the coffee shop where the incident occurred. Auburn, Washington, is about 28 miles south of Seattle.
This article was originally published on TODAY.com