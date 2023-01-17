Police hunt for man who attempted to abduct barista through drive-thru window

Police are searching for a man who attempted to abduct a barista through a drive-thru window in Auburn, Washington.

The Auburn Police Department released security footage of the incident, which occurred around 5 a.m. on Jan. 16.

As the barista hands the customer his change, the man forcefully pulls the barista's hand, the video shows. Police said he attempted to drag her through the window using a "looped ziptie device," but the barista was able to fight off the man.

The Auburn Police Department is asking for any information to help identify a suspect that attempted to abduct a barista during the early morning hours of 1/16/2023. pic.twitter.com/w8qzJQs5ZA — Auburn WA Police Dept (@AuburnWAPolice) January 17, 2023

After the barista pulled away and slammed the window shut, the man sped away in a truck, the video showed.

The man is described as having a unique tattoo on his left forearm that appears to read "Chevrolet," according to police.

Auburn WA Police Dept / @AuburnWAPolice via Twitter

Police are asking anyone with information that could identify the man to contact the department, or call their tip line at (253) 288-7403.

Police did not identify the coffee shop where the incident occurred. Auburn, Washington, is about 28 miles south of Seattle.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com