Police are on the hunt for man who made 'sexually explicit comments' toward junior high students

Iowa City police are asking for the community’s help in locating a man who they say made “sexually explicit comments” toward two junior high students Wednesday.

The man allegedly followed the children through Court Hill Park.

The police described the person as in his early 30s with red hair and a red beard and is roughly 6 feet tall. He was wearing an orange hoodie and black sweatpants.

Police say he followed the two junior high students through the park around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. He allegedly tracked the kids through Memory Gardens Cemetary before approaching them at the cemetery's front entrance along Muscatine Avenue.

One of the students told police that they had also seen the same man in Court Hill Park last week.

Iowa City's Southeast Junior High is near the park.

“Police urge parents to be aware of this individual at this time,” the city wrote in a release.

Anyone with information on the individual is being urged to call Det. Gabe Cook of the Iowa City police department at 319-356-5291 or the general police line at 319-356-6800.

Ryan Hansen covers local government and crime for the Press-Citizen. He can be reached at rhansen@press-citizen.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ryanhansen01.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Police search for man who allegedly harassed junior high students