Police hunt man who tried to kidnap barista via drive-through window

Police in Washington state are hunting a man seen on surveillance footage trying to abduct a barista via a drive-through window.

The Auburn Police Department shared footage of the incident on Monday requesting the public’s help identifying the man who tried to grab the barista into his vehicle in the early morning hours of 16 January.

The police department said that the suspect was seen trying to “drag the victim through the window using a looped ziptie device”.

“The victim was able to fight off the attacker. The suspect has a unique tattoo on his left forearm that appears to read ‘Chevrolet,’” police added.

The department requested that anyone with information about the suspect call their tip line at 253-288-7403.

The suspect has a unique tattoo on his left forearm that appears to read “Chevrolet”. pic.twitter.com/1AnPHVl339 — Auburn WA Police Dept (@AuburnWAPolice) January 17, 2023

