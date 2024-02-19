Police hunt for peacock on the loose in Ohio

Police in Willoughby, Ohio, are asking the public to be on the lookout for a peacock that escaped from its owner's property. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio are asking members of the public to be on the lookout for a blue and green peacock on the loose.

The Willoughby Police Department said in a Facebook post that one feathered fugitive remains on the loose after four birds escaped from their owner's home near Bell Road and Lost Nation Road.

Police Lt. John Begovic said the peacocks escaped when the door to their feeding pen was accidentally left open.

Two of the peacocks were safely captured and a third was struck by a car along State Route 2, leaving one blue and green bird unaccounted for, Begovic said.