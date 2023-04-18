Police hunt for woman accused of starting Strayer Street blaze

Apr. 18—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Johnstown police are searching for an arson suspect who allegedly set fire to a Stayer Street home in the city's West End on Feb. 23 and then fled to Maryland.

An arrest warrant was issued for Rosa Irene Corson, 58, of the 100 block of Beiter Alley.

According to a complaint affidavit, fire broke out at 3:25 a.m. in the rear of the two-story home in the 400 block of Strayer Street.

A woman ran out into the street to flag down a motorist to call 911, city fire Chief Robert Statler said.

A witness later told police that she received a call from Corson saying that she "did something bad in Johnstown and she needed an attorney," the affidavit said.

Corson said she was in a Maryland hospital.

No injuries were reported. A state police fire marshal said the fire was intentionally started, the affidavit said.

Video footage from a nearby business reportedly showed Corson driving an SUV from the scene moments before the fire started.

Police said they spoke with Corson on April 5, and she reportedly admitted that she placed a bag of trash at the back of the home and stopped at a Sheetz store to purchase a lighter.

Corson is charged with arson, risking a catastrophe and reckless endangerment. Charges were filed before Senior District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown.