Police: Hunting camp fire is suspected arson

Jan. 31—SPARTA TOWNSHIP — A fire at a hunting camp in Sparta Township is under investigation as a suspected arson.

The fire happened at 26244 South Road around 1 a.m. Saturday, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Corry. The property is about 4 miles northwest of Spartansburg.

The property owner told police that his hunting camp burned to the ground.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Corry at (814) 663-2043 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, toll free, at (800) 4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107. Callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.