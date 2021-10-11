Police hunting to identify gunman who shot two teens in Manhattan chicken restaurant

Police are searching for the gunman who opened fire on two teenage boys in a Harlem chicken restaurant last week, releasing a video Sunday of the bloody attack.

The boys, 13 and 16, were eating dinner inside Mama’s Fried Chicken on Frederick Douglass Blvd. near W. 116th St. about 8:40 p.m. Oct. 6 when the assailant spotted the teens and opened fire, hitting the 13-year-old in the head and the 16-year-old in the back, cops said.

Medics rushed the younger victim to St. Luke’s in critical but stable condition and the older victim to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

Police sources last week said police took a 17-year-old boy responsible for the shooting into custody, but no one was ever arrested for the shooting, a police spokesperson said.

Investigators at the time said the victims and the shooter may have been part of rival crews, and the shooting was retaliation for a separate shooting late last month.

Police released grainy surveillance video of who they believe to be the shooter. He’s caught on camera dressed in dark jeans, a hooded sweatshirt, a baseball cap and a black face mask.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.