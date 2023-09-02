Police hunting Rachel Morin’s killer ‘have no idea where he is’ a month after her murder

Authorities investigating the violent death of Maryland mother Rachel Morin have admitted they have “no idea” where her murderer is.

Morin’s body was found on the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air on 6 August, a day after the mother-of-five was reported missing by her boyfriend when she didn’t return home from her hike.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office launched a manhunt for the killer after Morin’s death was confirmed to be a homicide, noting that detectives believed the attack was random.

Law enforcement previously released footage from the scene of a home invasion and assault in Los Angeles, where DNA found matched that at the Morin crime scene.

The images released to the public have prompted hundreds of tips, Sheriff Jeff Gahler told Law & Crime on Friday, but none of them have led investigators closer to finding the killer.

“We’re still asking for the public’s support to share that video, to check out the picture,” Sheriff Gahler told the outlet. “Somebody out there will recognize him and knows who he is. And I regret to say we have no idea where he is. I mean, he could be here in our community.”

The sheriff said last week that suspicions had risen about the suspect potentially being a serial killer. But despite frantic investigative efforts and a $10,000 reward for information regarding his whereabouts, the suspect remains at large nearly a month after Morin’s murder.

“There’s nothing right now to stop him from doing it again. I believe, and our investigators believe, he will do it again,” Sheriff Gahler told Law & Crime.

The sheriff previously told the outlet that detectives are also tracking leads in Chicago but did not elaborate on the topic.

Harford County Sheriff’s Office released this image of Rachel Morin’s suspected killer (Harford County Sheriff’s Office)

On Thursday, Morin’s sister Rebekah Morin shared a behavioural profile that suggested the killer likely exhibits several psychopathic traits, including lack of empathy, compulsive lying, narcissism and manipulation.

The outline, reportedly volunteered by expert criminal profiler Pat Brown, also suggested that the suspect knows someone in Bel Air, possibly explaining how he was able to live in the tight-knit community without raising alarms.

“The suspect would not be accounted for, either at work or home, sometime between 6:00 PM and dusk on Saturday, August 5, 2023, when the attack happened,” the profile also read.

Duane Chapman, better known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, has also joined the search. Mr Chapman appeared on NewsNation to offer his expertise on possible clues in the March footage from the home invasion in LA.

The suspect is described as being approximately 5’9’’ and 160 pounds.

He is between 20 and 30 years of age, has dark hair and muscular build and is believed to be of Hispanic descent.