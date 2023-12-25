Police: Husband of former county attorney shoots two, kills self on Christmas Eve

Three people are dead following an altercation at a holiday gathering late Sunday, according to Phoenix police.

David DeNitto, 47, fatally shot two women before shooting himself, police said.

Officers arrived at a house near 5700 N. 2nd St. around 11:30 p.m. and found two women with gunshot wounds. Property records show DeNitto and former Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel, who died while in office in April 2022, owned a home in that block. DeNitto and Adel were married and had two sons.

Cynthia Domini, 83, and Maryalice Cash, 47, were taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Cash and DeNitto were in a relationship, according to "early information," police said.

DeNitto was dead when they arrived at the house, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

