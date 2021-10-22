Police: Husband of missing NH woman confesses to killing her, human remains found in van

Oct. 22—The husband of a New Hampshire woman who vanished after the couple had an argument during a trip to Vermont over the weekend has confessed to killing her, state police said Tuesday night.

Vermont State Police Major Dan Trudeau said human remains they believe belong to Emily Ferlazzo, 22, of Northfield, were found Tuesday night in a van the couple was traveling in. Officials obtained a search warrant for the van after Emily Ferlazzo's husband Joseph Ferlazzo told investigators he killed his wife in Bolton early Saturday.

"A tragic end to a very suspicious circumstance of a missing woman," said Trudeau. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the friends and family of Emily."

An autopsy will be performed on the human remains Wednesday in Burlington, Vt., to determine the cause and manner of death, Trudeau said.

Emily Ferlazzo was reported missing Monday night by concerned family members, state police said. She had not been seen since Saturday afternoon.

The couple had been staying at an Airbnb in Bolton, Vt.

State police say Emily got out of the camper that she was traveling in with her husband following an argument on Saturday around 1 p.m. and started walking along Route 2 near the Bolton Valley Resort Access Road.

Joseph Ferlazzo told Emily's family that he had gone to a store nearby and when he went back to the camper to pick her up a short time later, he couldn't find her, according to police.

Crews had been searching for Emily in the area of Bolton, Enosburg, and St. Albans, Vt.

State police located Joseph Ferlazzo Tuesday afternoon at a convenience store in St. Albans. He agreed to accompany troopers to the barracks for questioning, police said.

"He met with detectives and provided them with a great deal of information," said Trudeau. "The information he provided was that he had killed his wife. We did find human remains in that van tonight which we believe will be Emily's."

Remington, the couple's missing dog, was also found unharmed at the home of one of Joseph Ferlazzo's friends.

Trudeau said Joseph Ferlazzo was with investigators late Tuesday answering additional questions.

"By the end of the evening we expect he will be charged with first degree murder," said Trudeau.

