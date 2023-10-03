Police ID 18-year-old killed in Polk County Highway 22 shooting, deputy who fired fatal shots

Police have identified the 18-year-old shot and killed early Saturday morning on Highway 22 in Polk County, and the deputy who shot him.

Oregon State Police said in a media release that Polk County deputy Mike Smith, an eight-year veteran with the agency, shot and killed Isaac Ivan Ocegueda, 18, of Carlton. Police also said a 20-year-old male and a 17-year-old female were in the vehicle with Ocegueda.

Police said that at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, an officer from Independence tried to pull over a vehicle and the vehicle fled.

Police deployed spike strips on Highway 22 at about milepost 23 west of Salem, stopping the vehicle. A person in the vehicle fled on foot and attempted to get into another vehicle. The person fired at responding officers, according to the media release, striking and injuring a Polk County deputy.

Police fired back, killing Ocegueda and injuring another person.

The media release did not state whether Ocegueda was the individual who shot and injured the deputy. It also did not include any information about possible charges against the other two individuals.

Bill Poehler covers Marion and Polk County for the Statesman Journal. Contact him at bpoehler@StatesmanJournal.com

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Police ID Oregon teen killed, deputy who fired fatal shots