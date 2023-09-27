Police ID 24-year-old man shot dead Monday night in Wilmington's Southbridge neighborhood

A 24-year-old man who was shot dead Monday in Wilmington's Southbridge neighborhood has been identified by city police as Zyair Burton.

Burton's killer remains at large.

Wilmington officers were dispatched to the 400 block of S. Claymont St. at about 8:20 p.m. on Monday.

Arriving officers found Burton, who was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. He died later at the hospital, police said.

Monday's fatal shooting was the first of two in Wilmington over two days.

A 27-year-old man died Tuesday night after being shot in a Wilmington parking lot — a little over a mile from where Burton was shot dead.

Anyone with information concerning Burton's killing should contact Detective Brandon Mosley at (302) 576-3646.

