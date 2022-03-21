Police ID 28-year-old Virginia Beach man shot to death at Chesapeake shopping center

Police have identified a 28-year-old man shot and killed Saturday afternoon outside a Chesapeake shopping center.

Officers from the Chesapeake Police Department responded at 2:50 p.m. to a report of gunfire at the Holly Point Shopping Center, located at 211 Providence Road. At the scene, police found Julian Peterson, of Virginia Beach, had been shot.

Peterson died on the way to the hospital, police said.

Police have not announced any arrests in the shooting. The incident is under investigation, police said Monday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

