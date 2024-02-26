Police ID 3 people in connection to deadly subway confrontation

BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police have identified three people in connection to a deadly confrontation outside of a Fordham Heights subway station in the Bronx on Friday, according to officials.

Police said they are searching for Justin Herde, 24, Betty Cotto, 38 and Alfredo Trinidad, 42, in relation to the death of 45-year-old William Alvarez.

Police have identified three people in connection to a deadly confrontation outside of a Fordham Heights subway station in the Bronx on Friday, according to officials. (NYPD)

Alvarez had been fatally wounded to his torso. Police said the result was either a gunshot or a stabbing.

More Crime News

Detectives say it started when one of the three suspects seen in these surveillance photos sat down very close next to the victim.

Words were exchanged, followed by a physical fight, first one-on-one and then all three suspects attacked before one of them either fatally stabbed or shot the victim.

NYPD Assistant Chief Jerry O’Sullivan said the medical examiner’s office is set to determine the exact cause of death.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in the New York City and Washington D.C. areas. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.