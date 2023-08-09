Police ID 33-year-old Bradenton man who was shot multiple times in bar parking lot

The victim of a deadly shooting in the parking lot of an arcade early Sunday morning has been identified as a 33-year-old Bradenton man.

Dwight Evans Jr. was found at the Gold Rush Arcade at 5107 17th Street West at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday with multiple gunshot wounds, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday morning.

Deputies say a tourniquet was applied to his leg and he was taken to HCA Florida Blake Hospital, where he later died.

The parking lot is used as an overflow for Touch of Class Lounge on 51st Avenue at night, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said on Sunday that evidence was collected from the parking lot and deputies “are following several leads.” No arrests have been made as of Wednesday morning.

Homicide detectives are still seeking information on what led up to the fatal shooting, and it is considered an active investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, who along with the Gold Star Club of Manatee County is offering an additional $5000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Manatee County Crime Stoppers has already offered up to $3,000. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 866-634-8477 (TIPS) or submitted online at the Manatee Crime Stoppers website.