Police ID 35-year-old Elmira man as victim in fatal stabbing outside W. Washington bar

Police have identified a 35-year-old Elmira man as the person stabbed and killed early Sunday morning during a melee involving as many as 75 people outside a West Washington Avenue business.

Officials said Jeremy A. Scharborough was pronounced dead at Arnot Ogden Medical Center after he was stabbed in the neck during skirmishes that had spilled out of The Branch Office bar at 406 W. Washington Ave.

Police said there have been no arrests and the homicide investigation is ongoing.

Elmira police responded to West Washington Avenue at about 1 a.m., Sunday, following a report of gunshots, a stabbing and fights among dozens of people.

While a civilian performed life-saving measures for Scharborough, police said new fights continued to erupt after officers arrived at the location and began attempts to bring emergency medical personnel to the area.

Elmira police said they are continuing to seek out witnesses to the incident after they were unable to find anyone at the scene Sunday morning willing to provide statements.

The Elmira Police Department asks that anyone with information about the incident call authorities at 607-737-5626 or 607-271-HALT.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Police ID 35-year-old Elmira man as victim in Sunday's fatal stabbing