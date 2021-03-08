Police ID 4 found dead in pickup at Sunport

Mar. 8—Albuquerque police on Sunday identified four people whose bodies were found last week inside a vehicle parked at the Albuquerque International Sunport.

Police confirmed that three of the four people found dead had been reported missing from Grants in January.

Police said that the bodies of Matthew Miller, 21, Jennifer Lannon, 39, Jesten Mata, 40, and Randal Apostalon, 60, were found inside a parked car on the top level of the Sunport parking garage about 1 a.m. Friday.

Sunport security officials noticed an odor coming from a pickup truck and notified police, who discovered the bodies.

Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokesman, said Sunday that Albuquerque police will investigate the case with Grants police. Miller, Lannon and Mata had all been reported missing from the city in January. Grants is about 75 miles west of Albuquerque.

He didn't describe the condition of the bodies in detail.

"Obviously, they were missing for a long time, so the condition was pretty bad," Gallegos said.

Gallegos said district attorneys' offices in Bernalillo and Cibola counties are also working on the investigation and any jurisdictional issues that arise. Gallegos said police haven't confirmed the location where the four people died.

Grants police have said they are looking for 45-year-old Daniel "Perro" Lemos for questioning in the disappearances of Miller, Lannon and Mata.

Miller hadn't been seen since Jan. 24, and on Feb. 9, police found his abandoned vehicle in Grants.

On Feb. 10, Grants police said that they were looking for Lannon and Mata for questioning in Miller's disappearance. But on Feb. 18, Grants police said that Miller, Lannon and Mata were all missing.

Police said in late February that they were looking to question Lemos in the case.

Gallegos didn't say on Sunday whether Lemos is still wanted for questioning.