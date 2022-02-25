Police ID 44-year-old Marietta man who died attempting to cross I-75

Feb. 25—The 44-year-old man who died Thursday attempting to walk across I-75 in Marietta was identified Friday, the Marietta Police Department said.

The man, Stefan Evans, of Marietta, was walking southbound on the interstate around 2:30 a.m. by the entrance ramp of South Marietta Parkway, where a semi-truck struck and killed him, according to police.

Cameron Clemons, of Decatur, the semi-truck driver, is fully cooperating with authorities in their ongoing the investigation, police said.

The department is urging anyone with information to contact Officer T. Ayres at 770-794-5384.