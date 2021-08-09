Police ID 9-year-old killed in apparent drive-by shooting

Aug. 9—ALBANY — Albany police have identified 9-year-old Nigel Brown as the victim of a drive-by shooting late Sunday night that fatally wounded the youngster as he slept.

Albany police responded to a shooting call at around 11 p.m. Sunday on the 1500 block of West Gordon Avenue. Officers arrived and discovered Nigel Brown had been shot in the head. The child was sleeping in his bed when a vehicle passing through the area opened fire. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Nigel's mother, Yolander Brown, 33, said she was in another room when she heard several gunshots. When the shooting stopped, Brown checked on her children. She went to her son's room and found him lying on the top bunk of his bunkbed, unresponsive. That's when she called 911.

Yolander Brown's daughter, Larosa Brown, was in the room when the incident occurred. She said she did not see who was shooting. Yolander Brown said her son Nigel, Austin Williams, 9, and her grandfather, Clarence Jones, 83, were also in the house at the time of the shooting.

If anyone has information to help the Albany Police Department locate the suspects, they can call Albany Area Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

Monday afternoon, Crimestoppers announced it is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individuals responsible for the shooting death of the 9-year-old.

Persons with information are encouraged to call (229) 436-TIPS and speak with an operator located at the call center in Canada. The operator will ask a series of questions to help format the information provided. Persons who call will be given a tip number and told to hold on to that number until an arrest is made and investigators confirm the information provided. Persons who call do not have to leave their name or telephone number.

To donate to Crimestoppers, call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 to get in touch with the APD Crimestoppers Board representative.