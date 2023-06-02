Police ID alleged suspect in Bradford Run shooting

Jun. 2—A 19-year-old Kokomo man was arrested Thursday afternoon after police say he shot a 17-year-old at Bradford Run Apartments.

Cameron Jaquon Craft is facing a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness, a Level 5 felony, for his alleged role in the incident.

According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, officers were dispatched to the community pool area of the apartment complex around 3:15 p.m. Thursday in reference to an individual that had been shot.

Upon arrival, authorities located the 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound, and he was transported to an area hospital before being life lined to a hospital in Indianapolis for further treatment, per the release.

He is currently listed in stable condition.

After the shooting, according to police, Craft reportedly fled to a nearby apartment.

The Howard County Sheriff's Office SWAT team was called in for assistance, per the release, and Craft reportedly exited that apartment after brief negotiation.

Officers were then able to obtain a search warrant for the apartment, the release indicated.

During that search, investigators reportedly located a 9mm handgun and ammunition.

During a subsequent search of the surrounding area, investigators were also able to locate three additional discarded handguns, per the release.

Police did not indicate in the release whether any of those discarded handguns, or the handgun found in the apartment, were actually used in the shooting.

Craft is currently at the Howard County Jail on a $15,000 cash bond, and his initial hearing in Howard Superior Court 1 is still pending.