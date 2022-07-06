Police ID alleged suspect in shooting

Jul. 6—A 50-year-old Kokomo man was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after police say he shot a female in the head during an incident on the city's north side.

Scott Walker is now facing preliminary charges of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony, and criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony, for his alleged role in the incident, according to a Kokomo Police Department media release.

Police say the shooting occurred just before 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Gerhart Street.

Upon arrival, officers located and detained Walker and also located a 42-year-old female with a gunshot wound to her head, per the release.

That woman was not identified in Wednesday's media release, but police did say she was conscious and speaking at the scene and was transported to a local hospital before being flown to Indianapolis for further treatment.

She was listed in stable condition as of Wednesday morning.

Police initially indicated shortly after Tuesday's shooting that there were two alleged victims, but it is now reported that the woman was the only one injured in the incident.

Pending further investigation, police did not release any additional information on Tuesday's shooting, including the relationship between Walker and the victim or a possible motive.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Det. Cameron Cunningham at 765-456-7399 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.