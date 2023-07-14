Police ID ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after deadly shooting, SWAT standoff in South Fulton

South Fulton police have identified a murder suspect they are looking for after a deadly shooting turned into a SWAT situation on Thursday.

Around 6 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a home off Lamp Post Place and found a man lying dead in the roadway. Witnesses said the gunman ran inside the home with two people inside of it, which triggered the hostage situation.

Police not have identify the victim, but confirmed on Friday that they are searching for 31-year-old Rodney Jarrell.

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill reported live on WSB Tonight as the standoff lasted for several hours. Officers eventually broke inside the home and realized that Jarrell escaped. Both hostages were unharmed.

New video on Channel 2 Action News This Morning showed several police officers return to the neighborhood overnight to look for Jarrell. He remains on the run and police said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Police do not have a description of his clothing or last known whereabouts.

