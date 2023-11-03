Police work to ID body found in Fort Pierce City Marina after report of gunshots

FORT PIERCE — Police are working to identify a body found Thursday in the water after reports of possible gunshots at the Fort Pierce City Marina, a police spokesperson said Friday.

Police shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday were called about possible shots at the marina and something floating in the water, Fort Pierce Police spokesperson Larry Croom said.

An officer got there within 3 minutes. A police boat quickly was launched and investigators confirmed a body was in the water. The body was described as that of a man, but police are working to identify him and notify family.

“It’s an open and active death investigation,” Croom said.

He said police do not believe there is any threat around the marina.

The body was found near the Crabby’s Dockside Fort Pierce restaurant, Croom said.

Illicit images arrest: Police: Port St. Lucie man charged with 101 counts in child pornography case

New details in large fraud case: Worker notes 'red flags' at Pro Pool Builders before owner's arrest

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on X, formerly known as Twitter, @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Body found floating in Fort Pierce City Marina after gunshots report