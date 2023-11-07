Police ID body found in Fort Pierce marina; cause of death under investigation

FORT PIERCE − A St. Lucie County man found dead last week in the Fort Pierce City Marina after reports of possible gunshots was identified as Thomas Allen Reigh Jr., 30, but the medical examiner’s office Tuesday said the cause and manner of death have not been determined.

Police shortly before 5 p.m. Nov. 2 were called about possible shots at the marina and something floating in the water, Fort Pierce Police spokesperson Larry Croom has said.

An officer got there within 3 minutes. A police boat quickly was launched and investigators confirmed a body was in the water.

The body was that of Reigh, Croom said Tuesday.

Reigh’s cause and manner of death have yet to be determined, according to Janie DuBois, office manager of the District 19 Medical Examiner’s Office in Fort Pierce.

Police declined to say whether his death was the result of a crime.

“We don’t believe there’s a public threat,” Croom said. “We believe it’s an isolated incident. We’re not looking for anyone.”

No other information was available Tuesday.

