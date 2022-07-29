Police ID body found in south-side Santa Fe arroyo

Jul. 29—Police have identified Wilfredo Flores-Diaz as the man who was found dead in a rain-swollen arroyo June 25 on Santa Fe's south side.

In a news release Thursday, police said the state Office of the Medical Investigator has conducted an autopsy on Flores-Diaz. However, officials have yet to determine a cause of death.

Court records show Flores-Diaz, 37, had faced previously criminal charges, including aggravated indecent exposure and robbery.

At the time of his death, Flores-Diaz had two active bench warrants out for his arrest for failure to show up to court hearings related to several felony charges, including attempt to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, aggravated burglary and criminal damage to property over $1,000.