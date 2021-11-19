Police ID construction worker who fatally fell through roof of abandoned hospital

MARLBORO -- Officials have identified the construction worker who died after falling through the roof of an abandoned psychiatric hospital.

Cristian Velez-Hurtado, 33, of Paterson, was found deceased inside the building of the former Marlboro State Hospital about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said.

An investigation by state troopers on the scene found that Velez-Hurtado was working on the roof of the building at the time of the incident, authorities said.

His death has been deemed accidental and non-suspicious, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

The facility has been closed since 1998. State police did not say what type of work was being done on the building.

