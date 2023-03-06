No caption

The Wichita Falls Police Department has released the name of a man found dead near Plum Lake in Wichita Falls.

WFPD responded Friday morning to investigate a body that was found near the lake in the 1200 block of Sheppard Access Road.

A person called police after finding the body while they were out fishing at the lake.

The deceased man was identified as 35-year-old Zerias Shevard Ivory of Burkburnett.

An investigation is pending, however, detectives believe the death was natural and said there are no signs of foul play.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Police ID deceased man found near Plum Lake